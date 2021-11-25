State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brady by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Brady by 54.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Brady by 14.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRC stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

