State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.73 Million Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXRT opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.42%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

