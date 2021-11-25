State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.25. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

