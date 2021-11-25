STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Hits $3.23 on Major Exchanges

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00005466 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $61.07 million and $919,003.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00069318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00074191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00092320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,447.45 or 0.07527220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,141.14 or 1.00095300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

