Stacks Hits One Day Volume of $81.82 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Stacks has a market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $81.82 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003458 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00067726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00219056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.11 or 0.00745579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,285,856,733 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

