Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 342,630 shares.The stock last traded at $33.20 and had previously closed at $36.85.

Several brokerages have commented on SQSP. Barclays dropped their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,471,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

