Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $175,000 Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

BWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

BWB opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $522.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.