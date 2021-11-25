Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 108,106 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,106 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Venus Concept worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

