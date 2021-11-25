Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 10,398 ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 82,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $602,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACR opened at $14.26 on Thursday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 263.53 and a current ratio of 263.52. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.87.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 104.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

