Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.60

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 13007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

