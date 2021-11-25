SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to announce ($0.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 462.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $2,246,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $3,397,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $70.30 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $96.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.80.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.