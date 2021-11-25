Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.74

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 3622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78.
About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
