Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stake Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

