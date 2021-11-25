Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Buys £126.90 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 47 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £126.90 ($165.80).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Paula Bell bought 43 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £125.13 ($163.48).

On Friday, September 24th, Paula Bell acquired 42 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($164.07).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 269.63 ($3.52) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 440.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Spirent Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06).

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342.50 ($4.47).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

