SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Lifted by Hatton Consulting Inc.

Hatton Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,648,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after buying an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,037,000.

SPEM stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.32.

