SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,066.0% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,617,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123,813 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,532,873.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,384,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383,811 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,533,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,031,000 after acquiring an additional 521,284 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 855,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 179,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 416.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 125,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.58. 623,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,860. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96.

