SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,438,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,172 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $25,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,155 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,651,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,011,000 after acquiring an additional 851,551 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $12,867,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 99.3% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 992,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 494,589 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

