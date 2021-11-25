Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern States Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SSBK opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,014,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.