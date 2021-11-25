Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Solo Brands stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.