Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($20.45) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($26.14) to €25.00 ($28.41) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($30.68) to €30.00 ($34.09) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

