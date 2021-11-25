Snowball Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $410,911.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Snowball has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $410,911.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.79 or 0.07513457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,116.90 or 0.99639571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,224,912 coins and its circulating supply is 7,923,304 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

