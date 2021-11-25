Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 45.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,316. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.