SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Shares Up 4.4%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMTGY)

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

