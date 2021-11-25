SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.