SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
