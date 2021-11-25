Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,712 shares of company stock worth $9,542,419. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,622. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

