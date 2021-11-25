SkinCoin Price Reaches $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a market cap of $875,187.91 and approximately $53,338.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003139 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

