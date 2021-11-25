Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.