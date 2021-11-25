Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silk Road Medical traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 8709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

SILK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $543,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,217,161 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,351,000 after acquiring an additional 407,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after acquiring an additional 521,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

