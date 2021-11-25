Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 352.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

SLN stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

