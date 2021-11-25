Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.74

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.74 and traded as low as C$14.70. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 108,761 shares changing hands.

SIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.54. The stock has a market cap of C$996.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

