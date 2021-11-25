SHIBA INU (SHIB) Reaches Market Cap of $21.99 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $21.99 billion and $4.25 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00067240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00072811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00087883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.33 or 0.07426607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,862.03 or 1.01102487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00023199 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,737,271,202,617 coins and its circulating supply is 549,055,952,729,359 coins. The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

