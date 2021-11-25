SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,976,000 after acquiring an additional 378,121 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.