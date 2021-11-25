SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $151.34 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.29 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.