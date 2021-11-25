Serum Price Reaches $5.73 (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. Serum has a total market cap of $763.29 million and approximately $101.52 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $5.73 or 0.00009812 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046502 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00242897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

