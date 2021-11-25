Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

SRP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

LON:SRP opened at GBX 136 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

