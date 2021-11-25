Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches Market Cap of $134.39 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Sentinel has a market cap of $134.39 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,359,075,287 coins and its circulating supply is 5,760,892,062 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

