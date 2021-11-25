Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,727 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 662.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SXT opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

