SemiLEDs (LEDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 26th.

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

