Security National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Security National Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.54 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

