Security National Bank Purchases 1,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Security National Bank grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PYPL stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,344,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.40. The company has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

