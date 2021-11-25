Security National Bank Makes New $4.56 Million Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,541,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,290,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 5,283,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

