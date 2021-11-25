SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.