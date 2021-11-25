SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Director Timothy Hartnett Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SEAS opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 86,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.