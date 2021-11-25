SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Director Timothy Hartnett Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE SEAS opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.31.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 86,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
