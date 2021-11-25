Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,451 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Exelixis by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,117 shares of company stock worth $2,874,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

