Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,875 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $27,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after acquiring an additional 180,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,251,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 349,909 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

NYSE:OC opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

