Scout Investments Inc. Has $33.50 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,976 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $33,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.94 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 105.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,301. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

