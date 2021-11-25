Scout Investments Inc. Has $25.81 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of AMERCO worth $25,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 36.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $731.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $708.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $407.42 and a 1-year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

