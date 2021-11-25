Scout Investments Inc. Has $25.81 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of AMERCO worth $25,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 36.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ UHAL opened at $731.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $708.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $407.42 and a 1-year high of $769.90.
About AMERCO
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.