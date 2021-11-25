Scout Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 494,101 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 494,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Kroger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 41.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

