Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCRYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 4,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, analysts expect that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

