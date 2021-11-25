SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Trading Down 4.7%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. 627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

